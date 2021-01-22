In Russia, effort underway to curb upcoming Navalny protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia have taken elaborate measures to curb protests against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, planned by his supporters for Saturday. Navalny’s associates in Moscow and other regions have been detained. Opposition supporters and independent journalists have been approached by police officers with official warnings against protesting. Several universities and colleges have urged students not to attend rallies, with some saying students may be subject to disciplinary action, including expulsion. Navalny was arrested on Sunday when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent nearly five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.