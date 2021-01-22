GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police are investigating an incident in Congress involving a Republican lawmaker and a gun. Republican Andy Harris of Maryland set off a metal detector Thursday while trying to enter the House chamber with a concealed firearm. That’s according to a reporter who witnessed the scene. The metal detectors were installed after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer. Harris said through his office that he has a gun permit but has never carried a gun on the House floor, which is prohibited. Harris is in his sixth term representing Maryland’s Eastern Shore.