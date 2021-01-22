Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:03 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Albany 49, Juda 32

Auburndale 68, Rib Lake 30

Bayfield 51, Butternut 41

Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 64

Bonduel 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Brookfield Central 57, Franklin 53

Brown Deer 80, Greenfield 65

Burlington 61, Westosha Central 44

Clear Lake 47, Turtle Lake 40

Coleman 92, Niagara 19

Cuba City 77, Mineral Point 62

De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 53

Edgar 77, Abbotsford 46

Edgerton 86, Brodhead 52

Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36

Evansville 48, Turner 46

Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Luxemburg-Casco 60

Freedom 57, Wrightstown 48

Gillett 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39

Green Bay East 83, Menasha 80

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sevastopol 55

Highland 62, Belmont 41

Hilbert 37, Ozaukee 0

Homestead 63, West Bend West 55

Howards Grove 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39

Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 62

Hurley 80, South Shore 58

Kaukauna 96, Hortonville 57

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Catholic Central 26

Kettle Moraine 85, Catholic Memorial 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Campbellsport 45

Kewaskum 64, Berlin 52

Kiel 73, Brillion 66

Kimberly 92, Oshkosh North 57

Lake Country Lutheran 65, Living Word Lutheran 39

Lakeside Lutheran 58, Poynette 48

Laona-Wabeno 80, Phelps 32

Little Chute 47, Clintonville 35

Mauston 39, Adams-Friendship 38

Medford Area 83, Antigo 36

Mellen 61, Mercer 50

Menomonee Falls 66, Germantown 64

Monticello 48, Black Hawk 40

Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 27

New Auburn 73, Solon Springs 69

New Berlin West 66, Greendale 60

New London 77, Green Bay West 39

Notre Dame 85, Green Bay Southwest 55

Oconomowoc 47, Waukesha North 30

Pewaukee 56, Wisconsin Lutheran 55

Racine Lutheran 68, Saint Thomas More 52

Reedsville 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 41

Rhinelander 66, Northland Pines 53

Seymour 60, West De Pere 47

Somerset 57, Amery 55

Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 44

St. Mary Catholic 93, Mishicot 57

Stoughton 79, Newman Catholic 72

Sturgeon Bay 80, Gibraltar 49

Two Rivers 51, New Holstein 48

Union Grove 53, Badger 44

Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 46

Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Wild Rose 35

Whitnall 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 70

Wilmot Union 75, Elkhorn Area 64

Winneconne 53, Plymouth 42

Xavier 88, Shawano 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Badger 60, Union Grove 58, OT

Bay Port 69, Sheboygan South 60

Cadott 44, Altoona 39

Cashton 78, Brookwood 31

Cumberland 49, Solon Springs 37

De Pere 47, Sheboygan North 35

Durand 78, Glenwood City 39

Freedom 78, Lakeland 52

Germantown 60, Menomonee Falls 36

Grafton 70, Cedarburg 57

Green Bay Preble 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 39

Greenfield 69, Brown Deer 38

Kaukauna 60, Hortonville 50

Kettle Moraine 69, Catholic Memorial 56

Kickapoo 45, La Farge 43

Kimberly 67, Oshkosh North 18

Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Medford Area 69, Antigo 39

Menasha 77, Green Bay East 9

Mosinee 59, Middleton 27

New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Cudahy 30

New Berlin West 66, Greendale 52

Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Southwest 30

Oconomowoc 61, Waukesha North 52

Peshtigo 52, Algoma 24

Pewaukee 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 32

Pittsville 45, Tri-County 28

Reedsburg Area 89, Dodgeville 40

Slinger 68, Hartford Union 50

South Milwaukee 65, Shorewood 30

South Shore 50, Hurley 39

Southern Door 67, Sturgeon Bay 34

Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69

Waterford 75, Delavan-Darien 41

Waupun 78, Ripon 36

Westby 62, Arcadia 52

Westfield Area 57, Nekoosa 32

Westosha Central 45, Burlington 38

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 71, Merrill 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

