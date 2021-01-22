Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Albany 49, Juda 32
Auburndale 68, Rib Lake 30
Bayfield 51, Butternut 41
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 64
Bonduel 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
Brookfield Central 57, Franklin 53
Brown Deer 80, Greenfield 65
Burlington 61, Westosha Central 44
Clear Lake 47, Turtle Lake 40
Coleman 92, Niagara 19
Cuba City 77, Mineral Point 62
De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 53
Edgar 77, Abbotsford 46
Edgerton 86, Brodhead 52
Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36
Evansville 48, Turner 46
Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Luxemburg-Casco 60
Freedom 57, Wrightstown 48
Gillett 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39
Green Bay East 83, Menasha 80
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sevastopol 55
Highland 62, Belmont 41
Hilbert 37, Ozaukee 0
Homestead 63, West Bend West 55
Howards Grove 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39
Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 62
Hurley 80, South Shore 58
Kaukauna 96, Hortonville 57
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Catholic Central 26
Kettle Moraine 85, Catholic Memorial 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Campbellsport 45
Kewaskum 64, Berlin 52
Kiel 73, Brillion 66
Kimberly 92, Oshkosh North 57
Lake Country Lutheran 65, Living Word Lutheran 39
Lakeside Lutheran 58, Poynette 48
Laona-Wabeno 80, Phelps 32
Little Chute 47, Clintonville 35
Mauston 39, Adams-Friendship 38
Medford Area 83, Antigo 36
Mellen 61, Mercer 50
Menomonee Falls 66, Germantown 64
Monticello 48, Black Hawk 40
Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 27
New Auburn 73, Solon Springs 69
New Berlin West 66, Greendale 60
New London 77, Green Bay West 39
Notre Dame 85, Green Bay Southwest 55
Oconomowoc 47, Waukesha North 30
Pewaukee 56, Wisconsin Lutheran 55
Racine Lutheran 68, Saint Thomas More 52
Reedsville 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 41
Rhinelander 66, Northland Pines 53
Seymour 60, West De Pere 47
Somerset 57, Amery 55
Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 44
St. Mary Catholic 93, Mishicot 57
Stoughton 79, Newman Catholic 72
Sturgeon Bay 80, Gibraltar 49
Two Rivers 51, New Holstein 48
Union Grove 53, Badger 44
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 46
Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Wild Rose 35
Whitnall 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 70
Wilmot Union 75, Elkhorn Area 64
Winneconne 53, Plymouth 42
Xavier 88, Shawano 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Badger 60, Union Grove 58, OT
Bay Port 69, Sheboygan South 60
Cadott 44, Altoona 39
Cashton 78, Brookwood 31
Cumberland 49, Solon Springs 37
De Pere 47, Sheboygan North 35
Durand 78, Glenwood City 39
Freedom 78, Lakeland 52
Germantown 60, Menomonee Falls 36
Grafton 70, Cedarburg 57
Green Bay Preble 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Greenfield 69, Brown Deer 38
Kaukauna 60, Hortonville 50
Kettle Moraine 69, Catholic Memorial 56
Kickapoo 45, La Farge 43
Kimberly 67, Oshkosh North 18
Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 28
Medford Area 69, Antigo 39
Menasha 77, Green Bay East 9
Mosinee 59, Middleton 27
New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Cudahy 30
New Berlin West 66, Greendale 52
Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Southwest 30
Oconomowoc 61, Waukesha North 52
Peshtigo 52, Algoma 24
Pewaukee 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 32
Pittsville 45, Tri-County 28
Reedsburg Area 89, Dodgeville 40
Slinger 68, Hartford Union 50
South Milwaukee 65, Shorewood 30
South Shore 50, Hurley 39
Southern Door 67, Sturgeon Bay 34
Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69
Waterford 75, Delavan-Darien 41
Waupun 78, Ripon 36
Westby 62, Arcadia 52
Westfield Area 57, Nekoosa 32
Westosha Central 45, Burlington 38
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 71, Merrill 53
___
