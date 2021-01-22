Diggins makes putback at buzzer, UIC tops Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Diggins tapped in an airball just before the buzzer as Illinois-Chicago edged past Youngstown State 67-66. Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon missed two free throws with eight seconds left. Teyvion Kirk dribbled down the court into a double team in the corner and his 3-point attempt was off, but Diggins was left alone under the basket for a putback. Kirk had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Diggins added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Bohannon had 20 points for the Penguins.