Skip to Content

Coyote Captured In Elementary School Bathroom

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:08 pm Top Stories
NC_coyote0121_1920x1080

(WCBD/NBC News) A coyote was removed from a Summerville, South Carolina elementary school early Thursday morning.

Leaders with Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Action Team said the coyote entered the school premises during student drop off and their traffic deputies worked with school staff to retrieve the animal.

The teachers had trapped the coyote in the bathroom.

“They had it blocked off as best they could with anything to kind of keep it from getting out," Sgt. Matthew Woodall of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said. "I think it was more scared about being there than anything or worried about trying to harm anybody.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2MfcKV7

NBC News

More Stories

Skip to content