Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas-based tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon has rolled over in northwestern Arizona. A Mohave County sheriff’s spokeswoman says one person was killed Friday and two others were critically injured. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the cause of the wreck around noon Friday was not yet known. But a fire official said passengers reported that the driver was going too fast and lost control on the road. There were 48 people on the bus. A hospital spokeswoman says it received 44 people, including two flown by medical helicopter. She says all the others were treated for minor injuries.