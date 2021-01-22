Skip to Content

Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

New
8:59 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas-based tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon has rolled over in northwestern Arizona. A Mohave County sheriff’s spokeswoman says one person was killed Friday and two others were critically injured. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the cause of the wreck around noon Friday was not yet known. But a fire official said passengers reported that the driver was going too fast and lost control on the road. There were 48 people on the bus. A hospital spokeswoman says it received 44 people, including two flown by medical helicopter. She says all the others were treated for minor injuries. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content