Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ delayed again because of virus

LONDON (AP) — Producers of the forthcoming James Bond thriller “No Time to Die” say the film’s release has been delayed again, until the fall of 2021, because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The official 007 Twitter account said late Thursday that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open globally on Oct. 8. “No Time To Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but was pushed back to November of that year as the virus swept around the world, then delayed again to April 2, 2021. It’s one of a slew of major release to be pushed back as Hollywood studios grapple with coronavirus-related restrictions that have shuttered cinemas in markets around the world.