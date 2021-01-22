‘Baba Yaga’ introduces with a virtual reality movie premiere

Daisy Ridley and Jennifer Hudson went to a movie premiere together last week. They posed for photos and made remarks from a stage while an audience watched quietly. To be accurate, it was their avatars. The actors were actually on different continents, brought together for a few minutes through virtual reality headsets to walk a red carpet, pose for photos in front of a step and repeat and to speak to a crowd of other avatars on behalf of their short film “Baba Yaga.” It’s being called the first ever VR movie premiere. Consumers can experience the premiere space and the film now through Oculus Quest.