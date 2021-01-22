Asian stocks sink after China coronavirus resurgence

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have retreated after a resurgence of coronavirus infections in China and a rise in cases in Southeast Asia. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Australia declined. South Korea advanced. Overnight, Wall Street closed higher. Gains for tech stocks offset losses elsewhere. Optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines was dented by a spike in infections in China, where the disease had been under control. The government is testing millions of people in Beijing and some other cities and called on the public to avoid traveling during February’s Lunar New Year holiday.