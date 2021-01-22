AP source: Cubs, C Romine agree to $1.5 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Chicago Cubs have added a veteran catcher, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Austin Romine. The Cubs had been looking for a backup catcher since they traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization’s top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level. The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year, earning $1,537,037 in prorated pay from a $4.15 million salary.