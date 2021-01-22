Ambulances queue at hospitals as virus surge slams Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Ambulances waiting to deliver COVID-19 patients are queueing outside hospital emergency departments as Portugal’s COVID-19 surge continues unabated. The country added a new record of daily deaths for the fifth day in a row. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients in intensive care also reached new highs over the previous 24 hours, placing the public health system under severe strain, health authorities said. Authorities reported 234 deaths, bringing the country’s total to 9,920. Portugal has the highest seven-day average rate in the world of new cases per 100,000 population and the highest rate of new deaths, according to data collated through Thursday by Johns Hopkins University.