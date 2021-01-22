6 die in collapse of abandoned mine in northeast India

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Officials say six miners have died after being trapped in an abandoned coal mine that collapsed in India’s remote northeast. A district administrator says the bodies were recovered a day after the six were trapped in the mine in Meghalaya state. The state has scores of small mines where workers extract coal in hazardous conditions. Coal mining is banned in the state to protect the environment, but some villagers continue to mine illegally. In December 2018, 15 miners were trapped and killed inside one such mine in the state.