4th person charged in killing of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County prosecutors say a shoe that fell from the foot of a 19-year-old led to his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a retired firefighter. During a Friday bond hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told a judge Jaylen Saulsberry, of Chicago Heights, left the shoe at the scene of Dwain Williams’ murder on Dec. 3. Saulsberry was arrested Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport after being extradited from Pennsylvania. He is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges. Murphy says Saulsberry joined another suspect in firing on the 65-year-old Williams during an attempted carjacking. Three others have been charged in connection to Williams’ murder.