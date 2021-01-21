Skip to Content

Yosemite National Park to remain closed after wind damage

New
11:45 pm National news from the Associated Press

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high winds that battered much of California knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage. The park says it hopes to reopen Tuesday except for areas south of Yosemite Valley that will remain shut to visitors for safety reasons. A spokesman tells the Sacramento Bee that high winds on Monday toppled the sequoias. They also crushed trucks and damaged buildings, including employee homes. Crews are working to repair downed electrical lines, especially in the Wawona area, which remains without power Thursday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content