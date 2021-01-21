Who really had the album of the year? Emily Lazar did.

NEW YORK (AP) — While album of the year nominees at the 2021 Grammys include Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Post Malone, the real victor is Emily Lazar. The mastering engineer is nominated three times in the top category thanks to her work on HAIM, Coldplay and Jacob Collier’s album. Lazar made history at the 2019 Grammys when she became the first woman to win best engineered album alongside Beck, and she could make history again in March. Lazar has mastered more than 4000 albums throughout her career, including releases by Björk, David Bowie, Sia, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Wu-Tang Clan, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Depeche Mode, Alanis Morissette and Vampire Weekend.