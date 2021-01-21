WATCH: Pritzker, Midwest governors encourage you to get the COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined other governors from the Midwest to encourage everyone to make a plan and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Pritzker joined leaders from Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin in a new video to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Together, the governors urged individuals to make a plan for themselves and their families on how they can get vaccinated as soon as possible.

People are encouraged to visit their state health departments website for more information.

“Although it is a new year, COVID-19 is still present across our states, and we all have a personal responsibility to do our part to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. Each of our states is working around the clock to distribute the safe and effective COVID vaccines as quickly as possible. But we ask everyone to be patient,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The quicker we act to distribute the vaccine, the quicker we can reduce the strain on our health care system and defeat this virus. But until everyone is able to get vaccinated across our states, we must double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

You can watch the video below.

