United Airlines shares lose altitude after weak 1Q forecast

Shares of United Airlines are falling after the company gave a weak forecast for its revenue in the first three months of 2021. United lost more than $7 billion last year as the pandemic wiped out travel plans. Its CEO acknowledged Thursday that investors are worried because United won’t say when it expects travel to pick up again. The shares fell 5.7% and other airline stocks dropped by smaller percentages. United’s forecast of first-quarter revenue is weaker than a prediction from rival Delta. An analyst says United’s key markets including San Francisco, Chicago and New York City have been hit harder by COVID travel restrictions.