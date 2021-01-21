Experts: 15 more days to reach trapped China mine workers

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say it will take at least 15 more days to get through a massive amount of debris and reach miners already trapped for 11 days after an explosion in a gold mine in eastern China. The Yantai city government says the mine shaft is blocked by 70 tons of debris. One worker has died from head injuries in the explosion. Rescuers have established contact with 10 of the remaining 21 and one is reportedly alive in a nearby chamber. The status of the other 10 is unknown. Mine managers have been detained for waiting more than 24 hours before reporting the accident, the cause of which has not been announced.