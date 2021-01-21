Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:38 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bayfield 61, South Shore 35

Colby 81, Gilman 35

Pittsville 57, Tri-County 10

Seneca 64, Weston 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Albany 69, Pecatonica 33

Almond-Bancroft 45, Port Edwards 32

Black Hawk 87, Monticello 25

Elcho 58, Goodman 19

Fall River 60, Cambria-Friesland 53

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Marinette 18

Hilbert 44, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 20

Lake Country Lutheran 80, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Lena 53, Florence 51

Little Chute 56, Waupaca 51

Palmyra-Eagle 48, Deerfield 44

Potosi 48, River Ridge 26

Sheboygan Falls 60, Chilton 30

Shoreland Lutheran 55, The Prairie School 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content