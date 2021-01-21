Super Bowl play-ins at Lambeau rare yet rich events for Pack

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are hosting the NFC championship game this year after losing on the road one game short of the Super Bowl last season. Rodgers and the Packers have unlocked this achievement for the first time in his 13 years as a starter. They’ve played in three NFC title games on the road under Rodgers. This will be the fourth time in 55 seasons of the Super Bowl era that the Packers will play for a spot in the big game at Lambeau Field. The rich history started with the “Ice Bowl” in 1967.