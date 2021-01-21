RPS 205 replaces snow days with e-Learning days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's largest school district has announced how it will handle snow emergency days

On Thursday, the school district announced that instead of a snow day, the district will have an e-Learning day.

Students will attend school remotely and continue learning through a remote learning day. E-Learning days will be similar to the school district's adaptive pause in December, and similar to what remote learners are doing now.

Students will use Chromebooks and iPads to connect with their teachers and classmates.

RPS 205 says the school board approved the plan back in December and it doesn't mean snow days are gone forever, but e-Learning days will be considered as an option.

Here's a look at the plan:

Each year, the district can use as many as five emergency days. In the past, those five days would be added to the end of the school year. If emergency days are used for e-Learning, they count toward student attendance and will not be made up.

How it will work: When we anticipate severe weather that could trigger a snow day or emergency day, students will be directed to take home electronic devices, just in case. Just as electronic devices were assigned during the adaptive pause, students in kindergarten through second grades will be assigned iPads, and students in third grade through high school will be assigned Chromebooks. Early Childhood students who don’t have an electronic device at home will be assigned an iPad.

Notification: We’ll share news of an emergency e-Learning day with our families and staff as early as possible via text message, phone call, email blasts, media alerts, social media and mobile app posts and website publications.

Connecting remotely: Students must participate in at least five hours of instruction or school work, which is required by law. Teachers have already established their primary platform and communication plans with families, and teachers will use those platforms to connect on an e-Learning day. Plans will be posted as follows:

Early Childhood & Grades K-2: Seesaw

Grades 3-5: Seesaw or Google Classroom

Grades 6-12: Google Classroom or Schoology

Special education: Students will have access to their case managers on emergency e-Learning days, and services will continue to be provided using Zoom, Google Meets, or other district-approved technology.

Internet service & technology: Click the Student Tech Support button on rps205.com for technology support, including Internet access, device information and learning support.

Attendance: In grades K-5, attendance will be monitored by work submitted through the Seesaw mobile application and attendance during teacher-led instruction. In grades 6-12, attendance will be monitored through teacher-led instruction.