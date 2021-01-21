Rockford voters have option to extend 1% sales tax for infrastructure, realtors back it

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford voters will have the chance to extend or end the city's use of a 1% sales tax to help infrastructure. A referendum on the city's consolidated election ballot on February 23 allows voters to extend the tax for five years if they so choose.

Rockford Area Realtors donated $10,000 to help the community-led Rebuilding Rockford Campaign, which aims to keep the sales tax going. The money will be used for community outreach.

"This is a much better way to fund roads and infrastructure than property taxes, which is already a large concern of residents and people in the area," said Paul Nolley, Rebuilding Rockford Campaign Chairman. "So, I think that there is a shared understanding, support and agreement that expanding the base of who pays for our roads is the wise choice."

Voters have already approved the sales tax four different times, if approved again in February, it will be in place for five years.

For more information on Rockford's February election, click here.