Trump returns to a business empire ravaged by pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to a family business ravaged by pandemic shutdowns, with revenue plunging more than 40 percent at his Doral golf property, his Washington hotel and both his Scottish resorts over the past year. Trump’s financial disclosure released as he left office this week was the latest bad news for his financial empire after banks, brokerages and golf organizations announced they were cutting ties with his company following the storming of the Capitol by his political supporters. A bright spot was his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his new post-presidency home, where revenue rose by a few million dollars.