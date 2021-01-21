Organists offer soundtrack to jabs at medieval UK cathedral

SALISBURY, England (AP) — David Halls isn’t a doctor, nurse or ambulance driver, but he wanted to contribute in the fight against COVID-19. So he did what does best: He sat down beside Salisbury Cathedral’s historic organ and began to play. The 800-year-old cathedral in southwestern England has been turned into a mass vaccination center as the U.K. races to inoculate 50 million people. And the 58-year-old organist entertains his neighbors with Bach, Handel and even a little Rodgers & Hammerstein as they shuffle through the nave to get their shots.