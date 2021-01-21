No. 21 Northwestern women beat Illinois 73-54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 19 of her season-high 28 points in the third quarter and grabbed six rebounds to help No. 21 Northwestern beat Illinois 73-54. Pulliam scored eight points during a 10-0 run for the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2 Big Ten) late in the third quarter that made it 49-30 and pushed their lead into double digits for good. Pulliam was 8 of 12 from the field in the period and finished the game 12 of 23. Kennedi Myles had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini, who made just 5 of 23 shots from the field in the first half and trailed 30-15 at the break.