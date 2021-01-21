Man arrested in 3 slayings at NYC senior housing project

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a man in the unsolved slayings of three women in the same building at a New York City housing project for seniors. Officials announced the arrest of 66-year-old Kevin Gavin on Thursday, about a week after a 78-year-old victim was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment with a telephone cord around her neck. The building was the scene of two other killings of elderly women in 2015 and in 2019 that had raised concerns about security lapses in the building. It wasn’t immediately clear if Gavin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.