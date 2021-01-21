Johnny Pamcakes owes its 13 years of success to dedicated staff and customers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Johnny Pamcakes has been serving up breakfast for over a decade in the stateline, seeing the ups and downs along the way.



Owners John and Pam Lack opened the restaurant in May of 2008, during a time many would say was a gamble.



"I always wanted to be, when I was younger, a chef," says John.



"I had a dream that I might own a restaurant, and when the opportunity arose and we took it. I didn't envision the success that we've had here. The professionals thought we were crazy. I left a very good job to come here and start my own business and we've succeeded."



Now, during a pandemic, they've had to find new ways to keep the business running as normal as possible.



Curbside pick-up, carry out and now indoor dining again. Through it all, John says it's the customers and his dedicated staff that's kept them going.

"There were some pretty tough times, but it's almost a weepy moment for me because I just feel so blessed," says John, "without them we have nothing."

He says the best part of running the restaurant is the relationships he and his wife have made with the community.



"I have a gal named Phyllis that's 92-years-old and she is here everyday, twice a day," says John.



"She eats all her meals here and we have a lot of customers like that, that do depend on us. We felt we had an obligation to stay open and take care of our core customer base."



John says it's those connections that make Johnny Pamcakes special; seeing people walk through life and building bonds.

"The key to success is to be committed," says John.

"You have to be here almost everyday, help out, and know that what we're doing is for the community to enjoy."



Johnny Pamcakes is open seven days a week and has two locations, 3700 East State Street and 7125 Harrison Ave B.

