Jackpot winner in $730M Powerball, none in Mega Millions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months. The Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night was the fifth-largest ever. The drawing was only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million. Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22. It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million. Neither jackpot had seen a winner since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. The long stretch without a winner reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.