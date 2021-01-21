Jackpot winner in $730M Powerball, none in Mega Millions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- There has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.

CNN reports the winning ticket was sold to someone in Maryland. Powerball jackpot players were playing for the fifth-largest jackpot ever in Powerball history.

The drawing was only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million.

Neither jackpot had seen a winner since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months.

The long stretch without a winner reflects the incredibly small odds of winning -- one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.