Indonesia ends search for crashed plane’s victims, debris

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board. The transportation minister says retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue. The memory unit apparently broke away from other parts of the voice recorder during the crash. Divers retrieved its battered casing and cover last week near the location where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed on Jan. 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.