Held, No. 18 DePaul women roll past Butler 80-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lexi Held scored 17 points, Deja Church had a double-double and No. 18 DePaul used strong finishes each quarter to roll to an 80-66 win over Butler. Sonya Morris scored 17 points for the Blue Demons and Church added 13 points, reaching the 1,000 club, with 12 rebounds. Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler, which has lost three straight including a 103-35 decision at No. 3 UConn. Okako Adika added 16, Tenley Dowell 14, a career high, and Jaia Alexander had 12 with 10 rebounds.