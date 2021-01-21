Former IOC VP Pound says fans optional for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Former IOC vice president Dick Pound says the Tokyo Olympics can go ahead without fans. Pound says: “The question is — is this a ‘must-have’ or ‘nice-to-have.’ It’s nice to have spectators. But it’s not a must-have,” In the interview with Japan’s Kyodo news agency Pound also said there’s a ”very, very good chance” the Olympics will open on July 23. This comes as recent polls in Japan show 80% of the public believe the Olympics should not happen with virus cases surging — or will not happen. It’s critical for the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee to get the event on television — with or without fans.