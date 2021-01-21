First US case of the coronavirus confirmed one year ago today

(WREX) — Thursday marks the anniversary of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States.

The CDC confirmed the first case of the virus in Seattle, Washington.

The resident had returned from Wuhan, China, on January 15. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China earlier in January of 2020.

After the first case was diagnosed in the U.S., the CDC soon after deployed a team to help with the investigation, including potential use of contact tracing.

Since then, there's been more than 24 million confirmed cases of the virus in the US, along with more than 400,000 deaths in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There's been more than 97 million confirmed cases and 2 million deaths worldwide.

Coronavirus Resources