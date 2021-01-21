EXPLAINER: What’s next for WHO after US takes steps to stay

GENEVA (AP) — The Biden administration is taking quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization, part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before Wednesday’s inauguration, the Biden-Harris transition team announced its plans to “take action” to halt a U.S. withdrawal begun under Trump and work with partners to reform WHO and support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s a look at the U.N. health agency and its handling of the pandemic.