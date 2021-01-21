Documents: Illinois House spent $330K for 2 weeks of rent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House spent $187,000 in taxpayer money to rent out Springfield’s downtown convention center last week after the coronavirus pandemic forced lawmakers from the Capitol. Lawmakers met at the Bank of Springfield Center in downtown Springfield, the second time the House has conducted business outside the Capitol since the pandemic began. Combined with a similar stay last May, the cost to taxpayers has been $330,000. The state is already deep in debt, but alternatives are few and the House has 56 days of legislative work scheduled before the May 31 adjournment. That has raised questions about the economics of continuing the arrangement with the center.