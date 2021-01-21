Chicago police announces plan to combat surge in carjackings

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police officials say they will put a stronger focus on prosecution and increased collaboration with other police agencies to combat a spike in carjackings. Authorities said Thursday carjackings in Chicago rose about 135% last year, to 1,415 and have continued at a high pace this year. Police Superintendent David Brown said Thursday the youngest robber in recent attacks was about 12 years old and the “average” age of the robbers is between 15 and 20. Brown says the perpetrators often work in crews and are motivated either by joyriding or using the stolen vehicle to commit other crimes.