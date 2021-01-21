Cesar Chavez’s son happy dad’s bust is in Biden Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Chavez didn’t know where a sculpture of his father, the late Latino American civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez, would end up in the White House. He shipped it from California after President Joe Biden asked to borrow it and was surprised to see it right behind Biden on Wednesday. The bust is part of a series of decorative changes Biden made to the Oval Office. Paul Chavez says the prominent placement of his father’s likeness sends the message that it’s a “new day” after President Donald Trump and that the contributions of working people, immigrants and Latinos will be appreciated.