Buttigieg aims for ‘generational’ change at Transportation

5:01 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is pledging to carry out the administration’s ambitious agenda to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. In prepared remarks for a Senate hearing on Thursday, Buttigieg says that implementing Biden’s vision is a “generational opportunity” to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change, with the Transportation Department playing a central role. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former Democratic presidential candidate pledges to work closely with senators to deliver what he calls “the innovation and growth that America needs.”

Associated Press

