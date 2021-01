Biden suspends oil, gas leases on public lands for 60 days

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has suspended new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on public lands and waters for 60 days as part a review of programs at the U.S. Department of Interior. The move follows campaign pledges by President Joe Biden to halt new drilling on U.S. lands and end the leasing of publicly owned energy reserves as part of his plan to address climate change. The suspension went into effect immediately under an order signed Wednesday by Acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega and drew a quick backlash from the oil industry. The order also suspends the approval of new mining plans, land sales or exchanges and the hiring of senior-level staff.