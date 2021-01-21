Asia Today: Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has reopened to foreign tourists after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that cut deeply into the Indian Ocean island nation’s lucrative travel industry. Full operations also resumed at the island’s two international airports, accommodating the commercial flights. Under new protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, tourists must be tested for the virus prior to their flight, when they arrive at their hotel and again seven days later. They must stay in a “travel bubble” designated in 14 tourism zones without mixing with the local population. About 180 hotels have been earmarked for tourist accommodations.