Alice Hoagland, gay-rugby godmother and 9/11 activist, dies

Alice Hoagland has died at age 71 after becoming a beloved figure of the gay rugby movement her own son Mark Bingham helped establish shortly before he perished on Flight 93 as a Sept. 11 hero. Longtime family friend Amanda Mark says Hoagland died Dec. 22 in her sleep at her home in California after battling Addison’s disease. Bingham and Hoagland’s stories were chronicled on film and screen. Hoagland became an advocate for airline security and for allowing relatives of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia. And the Bingham Cup has grown into what is billed as the world’s largest amateur rugby event.