Tuesday’s Scores

12:03 am Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Amherst 45, Westfield Area 24

Ashwaubenon 57, Sheboygan North 49

Baraboo 61, Nekoosa 39

Bay Port 60, Green Bay Preble 34

Blair-Taylor 48, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37

Bonduel 60, Menominee Indian 47

Brodhead 64, Turner 58

Brookfield Central 73, Wauwatosa West 46

Brookfield East 81, Marquette University 53

Bruce 63, Winter 26

Burlington 76, Union Grove 63

Campbellsport 67, Horicon 54

Cassville 71, Belmont 31

Cedarburg 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Montello 34

Cochrane-Fountain City 74, Independence 46

Colfax 53, Spring Valley 51

Cuba City 80, Darlington 70

Cudahy 61, Shorewood 53

De Soto 64, Coulee Region Christian 41

DeForest 69, Janesville Parker 65

Denmark 59, Clintonville 50

Dodgeville 64, Barneveld 39

Drummond 57, South Shore 53

East Troy 90, Jefferson 36

Eau Claire Memorial 69, La Crosse Central 50

Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 47

Edgar 59, Athens 47

Edgerton 64, McFarland 48

Elk Mound 78, Boyceville 40

Ellsworth 48, Osceola 44

Evansville 51, Big Foot 47

Flambeau 64, Cornell 45

Florence 82, White Lake 47

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Shawano 49

Franklin 72, Mukwonago 60

Freedom 75, Marinette 35

Grantsburg 84, Shell Lake 49

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48, Peshtigo 44

Greenfield 41, Greendale 33

Hilbert 41, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0

Hortonville 75, West De Pere 66

Hudson 58, Mound Westonka, Minn. 45

Hurley 69, Solon Springs 53

Kaukauna 93, Green Bay Southwest 85

Kenosha Indian Trail 55, Kenosha Bradford 54

Kewaunee 84, Sevastopol 49

Kiel 65, Brillion 63

Kohler 61, Mishicot 45

La Crosse Logan 54, Mauston 46

La Fargeville Central, N.Y. 69, Wonewoc-Center 53

Lake Holcombe 55, New Auburn 46

Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 39

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Columbus 58

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Waupaca 53

Manitowoc Lincoln 53, Pulaski 36

Manitowoc Lutheran 65, Random Lake 53

Marshall 79, Belleville 58

Martin Luther 72, Catholic Central 31

Medford Area 61, Lakeland 38

Mellen 48, Bayfield 46

Melrose-Mindoro 68, Lincoln 23

Menasha 74, Green Bay East 60

Mercer 76, Lac Courte Oreilles 68

Merrill 80, Wausau East 62

Milton 74, Reedsburg Area 38

Mondovi 74, Glenwood City 55

Monticello 73, Albany 31

Mosinee 80, Antigo 44

Necedah 86, Brookwood 26

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Muskego 59

New Glarus 73, Wisconsin Heights 61

New London 90, Wautoma 35

Niagara 51, Suring 38

Northland Pines 66, Crandon 52

Northland Pines 66, Tomahawk 52

Northwestern 85, Ashland 55

Northwood 65, Frederic 41

Notre Dame 73, Sheboygan South 45

Oak Creek 73, Brown Deer 68

Oconomowoc 57, Watertown 42

Omro 78, Markesan 62

Onalaska 54, Aquinas 33

Oostburg 56, Reedsville 31

Oshkosh West 63, Green Bay West 38

Ozaukee 62, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

Pacelli 55, Port Edwards 48

Plymouth 41, Kewaskum 33

Poynette 62, Lodi 60

Prairie du Chien 66, Viroqua 62

Racine St. Catherine’s 80, The Prairie School 43

Rice Lake 77, Hayward 37

Rio 49, Cambria-Friesland 37

River Ridge 53, Fennimore 52

Rosholt 58, Pittsville 48

Royall 56, Ithaca 44

Saint Croix Central 81, Amery 20

Saint Francis 77, Kenosha Christian Life 49

Saint Thomas More 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

Seymour 80, Oconto 45

Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Howards Grove 62

Siren 81, Birchwood 48

Somerset 69, New Richmond 63

Stevens Point 60, Wausau West 44

Stockbridge 74, Tri-County 14

Sturgeon Bay 57, Algoma 48

Valders 67, Chilton 47

Waterloo 61, Cambridge 59

Waukesha South 69, Hartford Union 56

Wausaukee 57, Gillett 41

Wauwatosa East 66, Germantown 49

Wauzeka-Steuben 89, Weston 30

Webster 52, Turtle Lake 37

Westosha Central 68, Wilmot Union 65

Whitehall 65, Alma/Pepin 46

Whitewater 66, Clinton 33

Whitnall 85, South Milwaukee 51

Wild Rose 53, Almond-Bancroft 47

Winneconne 75, Laconia 64

Wisconsin Lutheran 76, Arrowhead 59

Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 49

Xavier 84, Sheboygan Falls 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holmen vs. River Falls, ccd.

Kaukauna vs. Marshfield, ccd.

Wausau West vs. Rhinelander, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Amery 36, Clear Lake 27

Appleton East 49, Hortonville 46

Appleton North 40, Oshkosh West 39

Baldwin-Woodville 58, Boyceville 27

Barneveld 49, Pecatonica 48

Bay Port 54, Green Bay Preble 25

Beaver Dam 86, Portage 11

Bloomer 43, Hayward 39

Bonduel 70, Menominee Indian 29

Brillion 52, Reedsville 31

Brookfield Central 67, Wauwatosa West 43

Cambridge 74, Palmyra-Eagle 52

Catholic Memorial 82, Mukwonago 65

Cuba City 58, Belmont 56

D.C. Everest 49, Eau Claire North 45

Darlington 56, Belleville 52

De Soto 61, North Crawford 21

Dodgeland 59, Fall River 37

Dominican 47, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Elkhorn Area 42, Delavan-Darien 36

Ellsworth 65, Saint Croix Central 44

Flambeau 54, Cornell 43

Germantown 74, Wauwatosa East 31

Grantsburg 50, Shell Lake 49

Hamilton 59, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

Hartford Union 69, West Bend East 55

Hilbert 63, Chilton 30

Hudson 62, River Falls 22

Kaukauna 78, Fond du Lac 47

Kenosha Indian Trail 41, Kenosha Bradford 38

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Saint Thomas More 48

Kewaunee 58, Kiel 54

Kickapoo 60, Wauzeka-Steuben 36

Kimberly 75, Appleton West 46

La Crosse Central 41, Eau Claire Memorial 39

Laconia 68, Lomira 26

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Brown Deer 40

Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 36

Lincoln 45, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 28

Lourdes Academy 38, Wautoma 35

Luck 41, Clayton 37

Manitowoc Lutheran 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 21

Marshall 69, Janesville Craig 62, OT

Menomonee Falls 48, Waukesha South 32

Menomonie 59, Medford Area 48

Milwaukee DSHA 53, Brookfield East 52

Monona Grove 71, Milton 43

Monroe 56, Fort Atkinson 49

Muskego 53, Janesville Parker 39

Neenah 69, Oshkosh North 25

New Berlin Eisenhower 52, Oak Creek 47

New Lisbon 52, Necedah 26

North Fond du Lac 45, Mayville 43

Northwood 63, Frederic 23

Notre Dame 84, Sheboygan South 22

Oconomowoc 65, Franklin 57

Onalaska 85, La Crosse Logan 50

Pacelli 43, Port Edwards 30

Pardeeville 61, Hustisford 55

Pewaukee 53, Kettle Moraine 45

Platteville 61, Mineral Point 56

Plymouth 53, Campbellsport 27

Prairie Farm 67, Ladysmith 45

Prescott 59, New Richmond 44

Pulaski 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 41

Reedsburg Area 74, Sauk Prairie 47

Rhinelander 56, Ashland 43

Royall 62, Hillsboro 26

Siren 71, Birchwood 40

Slinger 53, Homestead 41

South Shore 73, Drummond 51

St. Marys Springs 46, Omro 41

Stockbridge 53, Tri-County 22

Stratford 51, Loyal 24

Superior 50, Rice Lake 44

Three Lakes 66, Crivitz 13

Tigerton 44, Tomahawk 33

Union Grove 71, Burlington 18

Unity 57, Prairie Farm 47

Watertown 56, Baraboo 42

Watertown Luther Prep 55, University School of Milwaukee 44

Waukesha North 63, Greendale 61

Waukesha West 62, Greenfield 38

Waupun 69, DeForest 43

Wausau West 55, Chippewa Falls 26

Webster 60, Turtle Lake 47

West Bend West 44, Cedarburg 33

West Salem 78, Arcadia 48

Westfield Area 61, Ripon 48

Weston 51, Ithaca 43

Whitehall 54, Alma/Pepin 17

Wilmot Union 55, Westosha Central 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Kewaskum 48

Winter 51, Bruce 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cadott vs. Stanley-Boyd, ccd.

Fall Creek vs. Regis, ccd.

Fall River vs. Evansville, ccd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Luther, ccd.

Loyal vs. Greenwood, ccd.

Milwaukee Bradley Tech vs. Cudahy, ccd.

Milwaukee King vs. Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts, ccd.

Milwaukee Riverside University vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.

Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.

New Berlin West vs. Waunakee, ccd.

Phillips vs. Northland Pines, ccd.

Sheboygan Christian vs. Manitowoc Lutheran, ccd.

St. Croix Falls vs. Northwestern, ccd.

St. Mary Catholic vs. Xavier, ccd.

West Bend East vs. Campbellsport, ccd.

Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Amherst, ccd.

Young Coggs Prep vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

