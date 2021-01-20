Trapped worker dies as rescuers try to save 21 in China mine

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say a worker trapped in a gold mine for more than a week has died as rescuers are trying to clear debris and improve ventilation to save 21 others. Cages, skips and other debris blocked the mine’s main shaft after the explosion. Rescuers are drilling other shafts for communication, ventilation and possibly to lift trapped workers to the surface. Rescuers have been in contact with 11 workers trapped in one chamber and have delivered food. The worker who died had a head injury, and two others in that chamber are in poor health. Another worker was reportedly alive in a nearby chamber, but the fate of another 10 is unknown.