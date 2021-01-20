President Joe Biden declaring in his first address in office that “without unity, there is no peace.”

WASHINGTON (AP) --President Joe Biden is calling on Americans to overcome their divisions, declaring in his first address in office that "without unity, there is no peace."



Biden also pledged during his inaugural address Wednesday that he would be honest with the country as it continues to confront difficulties, saying that leaders have an obligation "to defend the truth and defeat the lies."



He asked even those who did not vote for him to give him a chance. He said, "Hear me out as we move forward."



As he did frequently during the campaign, Biden pledged that he will be a "president for all Americans" and will "fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."



He added, "We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue."