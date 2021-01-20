Local expert explains biggest takeaways from President Biden’s inauguration address

DEKALB (WREX) — A local expert says President Joe Biden's inauguration address had unique elements to it not seen in past inauguration speeches.

Ferald Bryan, an Associate Professor of Rhetoric and Public Communication at Northern Illinois University, says President Biden taking a moment of silence to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 was different as presidents usually recite prayers. President Biden quoting Saint Augustine is also a reminder that he is only the second Catholic to become president. Bryan says President Biden used his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, as proof of change.

"Here's the first woman of color elected Vice President of the United States," said Bryan. "Those of you fearful things won't change. She's living proof in a sense that that can change."

Bryan says how people ultimately remember Biden's address remains to be seen.