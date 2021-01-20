Indian village cheers for Harris before swearing-in as US VP

THULASENDRAPURAM, India (AP) — A tiny, lush-green Indian village surrounded by rice paddy fields is beaming with joy hours before its descendant, Kamala Harris, takes her oath of office and becomes the U.S. vice president. Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first woman of color and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency. People are jubilant in her maternal grandfather’s hometown, about 215 miles from the southern coastal city of Chennai. A local teacher said people “are feeling very proud” that an Indian was elected as U.S. vice president. Harris’ grandfather left the village for Chennai decades ago. Her mother was born in India before going to study in the U.S., marrying and having a family.