Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s inauguration has sown a mixture of anger, confusion and disappointment among believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. On social media, Donald Trump’s departure from the White House on Wednesday prompted a crisis of faith among QAnon supporters. Many believe that he would be orchestrating mass arrests, military tribunals and executions of his Satan-worshipping, child-sacrificing enemies. Others found a way to twist the conspiracy theory’s convoluted narrative to explain why Inauguration Day didn’t usher in an apocalyptic reckoning for Trump’s political enemies. Experts say it’s too soon to tell if the end of Trump’s presidency could lead to QAnon’s collapse.