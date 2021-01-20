Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris showcased American designers at their inauguration Wednesday. Harris made a nod to women’s suffrage and Shirley Chisholm in pearls and purple. Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush also wore hues of purple. Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black major-party candidate to run for president. Harris has cited her as an inspiration. Jill Biden wore an ocean-blue wool tweed coat over a dress by American designer Alexandra O’Neill of the Markarian label. Joe Biden wore a navy blue suit and overcoat by Ralph Lauren. It was a change from Brooks Brothers, which has outfitted 41 of the 46 American Presidents.