Inauguration Day: What to know and how to watch

WASHINGTON (WREX) — President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States today.

Because of the pandemic and the violent attack at the Capitol two weeks ago, Wednesday's inauguration will look vastly different compared to years past.

Less than 2,000 people will be in attendance.

As stated in the Constitution, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Noon on Jan. 20.

The FBI previously warned of the potential for armed protests leading up to the presidential inauguration. In response, as many as 25,000 National Guard troops will be stationed in Washington, D.C. to respond to security threats, including some from Illinois.

President Trump will not be in attendance. Instead, he plans to depart Washington Wednesday morning and head to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Former presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama will make the trip to the ceremony, and Vice President Mike Pence will also attend.

THINGS TO KNOW