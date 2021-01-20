Forreston Police Chief Mike Boomgarden passes away

FORRESTON (WREX) -- After a life of service, Forreston's Police Chief Mike Boomgarden has died.

Chief Boomgarden passed away after complications from a stroke he suffered in November, according to his family.

He was sworn in as chief of the Forreston Police Department in December of 2008 and worked in law enforcement his entire life.

Chief Boomgarden's family says he loved the mountains, motorcycle trips and his family.

He was devoted to Forreston and was always there when anyone needed him, his family told 13 WREX. The caring and kind man is also known for putting his friends and family first, along with his charm, wit, and robust laugh.

"The Forreston Police Department and The Village of Forreston are greatly saddened by the loss of Police Chief Michael Boomgarden," the village posted on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family now and always…"